Overnight-snow covered area commercial parking lots as well as roads on Tuesday morning.

Commercial plow drivers were out in force around the clock clearing parking lots like the one in front of Lowe’s on Peach Street in Summit Township.

They say their primary goal is the safety of store employees and shoppers. With the freezing temperatures, ice is a real concern.

“It’s tough. You know you’re trying to judge how much salt to put down, but you can’t have anybody fall. That’s the biggest issue right there, slip and falls,” said James Nelson, plow driver.

In addition to icy conditions, the wind poses the biggest threat. These plow drivers are working hard, but as soon as they clear a surface, the snow is blowing the snow back down.

The best bet is to take it slow when walking on parking lots and sidewalks, wear shoes with good traction and keep an eye out for ice.