Drivers who commute through Plum Street should consider a detour today (Friday).

According to the City of Erie, the road will be closed between W. 30th and W. 31st Streets for street repairs.

The City plans to keep it closed from now until 4 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.