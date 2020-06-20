Plymouth Tavern Reopens Its Doors After Being Closed For More than Three Months During Pandemic

Plymouth Tavern opened its doors today after being closed all throughout the pandemic.

Plymouth Tavern closed more than three months ago, just before the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday, but now Plymouth will be open everyday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm for outdoor seating.

Members of the staff said they’ve missed their patrons and seeing familiar faces.

They add, Plymouth is following all of the social distancing practices and CDC guidelines including keeping their patio tables spread out six feet apart.

“We’re ready to serve the public and were ready to do it as safely as possible,” said Plymouth Tavern bar manager Brittany Stowe.

“There are obviously concerned about public health and the health of our employees you know we just want to have a good safe Summer,” she added.

One manager at Plymouth added the plan for the green phase is to be open for lunch opening at 11:30 am and stay open until 11:00 pm.