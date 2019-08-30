Plywood demand increases as Hurricane Dorian threatens East Coast

With Hurricane Dorian threatening Florida and some of the East Coast, people living in the path of the storm are boarding up their windows and doors.

That means stores that sell lumber are having a tough time getting supplies of plywood. Frontier Lumber is one of those stores. In this case, it’s all about supply and demand.

“Usage is going to go way up, so there will actually be a demand. Manufactures will have to increase their production, maybe overtime. It’s not all greed, but unfortunately there is certainly a part of that, that of people want to take advantage of the situation before us,” said Jeff Williams, Frontier Lumber.

The owner said the market has jumped about $20,000, which ranges from 5 to 10 percent increase in plywood and OSB material.