PNC Bank and Guardian Angels raising money for service dogs for veterans

PNC Bank is partnering with Guardian Angels medical service dogs to support area veterans.

For five years, Guardian angels have been raising money, along with PNC Bank, for veterans who suffer with disabilities, both visible and invisible.

The two organizations are raising money to help offset the cost of providing service dogs to veterans for emotional support, which usually reach into the thousands for each dog.

Jody Stinberger, a local veteran who is now the implementation specialist at PNC Bank, said he is grateful to have a service dog.

“Coworkers have told me, ‘Hey, you look at me in the eyes,’ ‘Hey, your production is up,’ ‘You talk different,’ ‘You walk different,’” said Stinberger. “And there are things that I don’t see that aren’t tangible for me to be able to recognize that he has helped over the years.”

Steinberger said it can take up to two years to train a service dog with 1,500 hours of training.

