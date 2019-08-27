PNC Bank held 27th Annual Economic Seminar in Erie

The experts who predict the economy for PNC Bank said there are still more good things than bad in future months.

PNC held their 27th Annual Economic Seminar in Erie to talk about local and national economic trends.

In July, studies showed that the unemployment rate fell in 17 states, which financial experts said is a positive sign.

“There are certainly concerns regarding trades and tariffs. There’s also concerns about the implications of an inverted yield curve, but there are a lot of things to be boolish about in Erie right now. We see the success of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation,” said Jim Stevenson, Regional President, PNC Bank.

More than 300 people attended this years seminar.