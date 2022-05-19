A staple of the Saegertown community will be closing permanently on Friday.

For many individuals in the community, this is more than just an inconvenience.

Here is more on the closing of the PNC Bank.

PNC Bank on Main Street will be closing and merging with a location on Chestnut Street in Meadville. The PNC Bank on Main Street will close permanently at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

For many people, this bank was more than just a place to cash their checks.

“There’s been a lot of good people that have come through here and you get to know the managers and the tellers and stuff, almost like family,” said Michael Reed, Saegertown resident.

Reed said now he will have to travel out of town to get to the nearest PNC.

“They’re taking this branch away. I hope they don’t take too many more. We are compelled to go to Meadville, it’s the nearest,” said Reed.

Reed added that the bank notified him that they were closing because there is not enough foot traffic now that much of banking is done online.

Marilyn Stallard’s family built a house in Saegertown in 1961 and said that she has gotten attached to the workers.

“It’s going to be sad, because like I said, two of the people have been close to me since they were children and I have gotten attached to all of them, so friendly and so helpful. Yes, it is going to be very sad,” said Marilyn Stallard, Saegertown Resident.

Stallard said that PNC customers were also notified that the bank workers will not be let go. The employees will be reassigned to different PNC locations.

“The people are wonderful and I’m proud of them. I am happy that they are not sad about it. They are a little, but they all have a job,” said Stallard.

According to the Meadville Tribune, PNC plans to put the Saegertown property up for sale following the consolidation.

PNC has also told their customers that it will close the branch at 2157 West 8th Street in Erie.