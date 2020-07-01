PNC commits $190,000 to COVID-19 relief in Northwestern Pennsylvania through several grants

PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation have committed a total of nearly $200,000 in charitable support to help ease any hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, $190,000 in charitable support will be given through funding. The funding will be distributed through more than a dozen grants and sponsorships. It will focus primarily on meeting basic needs, such as child care and access to food.

Grants will be allocated to organizations across Northwestern Pennsylvania, all working to tackle issues that have been heightened by the pandemic, including:

Food Banks

Emergency childcare service providers

Schools that need access to technology for distance pre-k learning

Assisted living care facilities

Hospitals that will use the funding to purchase medical equipment such as ventilators

In a news release, PNC regional president for Northwestern Pennsylvania, Jim Stevension, said that seeing all these organizations stepping up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been inspiring.

“When this crisis hit, we came up with a thorough approach to help address some of the most critical issues in health care, emergency child care, distance learning and food insecurity. As a Main Street bank, PNC has always been committed to doing its part to give back to its communities. Now, that commitment is more important than ever.” Stevenson said.