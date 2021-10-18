Poet Laureate competition held at Hirt Auditorium

The role of bringing poetry in the community has been passed on to someone new.

The four finalists read their work live to an audience tonight at the Hirt Auditorium before the winner was selected.

The Poet Laureate is responsible for attending community events, holding at least one public reading, and helping people in our area get in touch with poetry.

“There are only a few communities in the United States that have a Poet Laureate. We happen to believe that poetry, like painting, or other forms of art is very important,” said Douglas Smith, Chairman of the Erie County Poetry Committee.

The winner will receive a $3,000 stipend and $4,000 to put toward their community project.

