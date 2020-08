Erie’s Bayfront is going to be busy this weekend as boaters from the region gather for the 6th annual Poker Run.

The Poker Run is 150 miles round trip starting at the Bayfront Sheraton and going east into the waters of New York state.

They will make five stops to pick up five playing cards with a prize for best poker hand.

Contestants are spending Friday signing up, getting their dock assignments and preparing for a 10 a.m. Saturday morning start.