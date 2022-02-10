Police: 16-year-old injured in late night shooting

Erie Police responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of W. 2nd and Myrtle streets.

While officers were on route to the call, they received another call that there was a gunshot victim at UPMC Hamot.

According to police, the victim is a 16-year-old male.

Police were able to interview an individual who was with the victim, although the individual gave them differing accounts of the events that led to the shooting.

Police recovered a large amount of shell casings from the scene. They also took possession of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.