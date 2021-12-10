Police and bomb squad called to West 24th Street for possible suspicious package

A large police presence has gathered on West 24th Street including the bomb squad.

Police and the bomb squad were dispatched to the 600 block of West 24th Street around 4:30 p.m. for a possible suspicious package.

According to reports from the scene, a woman called the police after finding a backpack in her driveway with wires sticking out of it and they seemed to be connected to her neighbor’s home. She then called the bomb squad shortly after.

We have a crew on the scene. This is a breaking story. Stay with JET 24 Action News and YourErie.com for the very latest as it becomes available.

