Police and Erie Bomb Squad called for reported suspicious package on West 24th Street

The Erie Bomb Squad was called out Friday night to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious-looking package located at a house in the 600 block of West 24th Street.

Wanda Helsley was looking out her window when she saw a backpack in her driveway with wire sticking out of it. She decided to call the police because she had no idea what it could be.

“I just thought it was a backpack at first. When I saw the wires is when I got scared.” said Wanda Helsley, Called in suspicious package.

After removing the package, authorities determined it was just a radon device. Nobody was ever in danger.

