Police and firefighters investigate body found in Allegheny River

According to the Times Observer in Warren County, a body has been found in the Allegheny River.

On Sunday afternoon, a fisherman notified Conewango Township Police about a possible body in the water.

Search and rescue crews are reportedly on the north side of the river from the Irvine Distribution Center.

Agencies that reported to the scene included Pennsylvania State Police, Warren County DA’s Office, Conewango Township Police, Warren County Coroner’s Office, Glade Fire Department and Starbrick Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police no further details have been released at this time and no additional information will be available until the body is identified and notifications are made.