Police arrest armed man wanted for shooting in Waterford Township

Chautauqua County Police have arrested an armed and dangerous man who police believe shot a victim in Waterford Township.

Neighbors are shaken by the shooting that happened this morning. We had a chance to speak to some of these neighbors.

Neighbors said that it is rare to hear an incident like this happen in their otherwise small quiet neighborhood.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, State Police responded to shots fired at the quiet 12000 block of West Drive residence.

Police said that 43-year-old William Concini has been wanted for the shooting.

“Upon arrival our members located an individual who sustained a gunshot wound,” said Trooper Heather Kittle, Community Service Unit for Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim was a 36-year-old man who was transported to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot.

Police said that the suspect took off and his vehicle was located in Ripley, New York.

Some neighbors said that they’re in shock to hear an incident like this could happen so close to home.

“One of the big reasons why we live in the country. So it was definitely very startling and I hope this never happens again,” said an Anonymous Resident in Waterford Township.

The anonymous person said that she woke up to the sound of a gunshot. She then said that she saw a vehicle fleeing away in a hurry. She didn’t think anything of it.

“In a way I felt guilty that I didn’t respond to it at all you know. I didn’t think anything of it when it happened,” said Anonymous.

Police said that Concini has been taken into custody in Ripley, New York, so there is no threat to the community.

Police said that Concini will be charged with aggravated assault and other charges.