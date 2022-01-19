Police arrest four people, recover stolen guns after shots fired inside apartment nearly hits sleeping baby

Four people have been charged, including two juveniles, after Erie Police say a baby sleeping in a crib was almost hit by a bullet.

Today, police are identifying the suspects.

Erie City Police responded to a shots fired call on Monday night in the 1200 block of a W. 8th St. upstairs apartment.

According to police, two adult females and two juvenile males were taken into custody after the shots fired nearly hit a 5-month-old baby who was sleeping in a crib in the downstairs apartment.

Lamaria Tate, 18, and Keanna Flynn, 19, were charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, among other charges. The two were arraigned Tuesday.

The two juvenile males who are also facing charges are ages 15 and 16.

“The ages of the suspects in this is concerning. Obviously with the Gun Task Force and with some of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that are coming in, we’re going to hopefully be able to address some of these issues going forward,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, City of Erie Police.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie Police also located and recovered a stolen handgun and a riffle from the scene.