Police arrest suspect in connection with the death of Officer Calvin Hall in Pittsburgh

Police in Pittsburgh announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Officer Calvin Hall.

Hall was fatally shot in Homewood early on the morning of July 14. According to Police, Hall was struck three times in the back.

While services honoring Hall were taking place on Monday, authorities announced the arrest of Christian Bey in connection with Hall’s murder.

“One of the first requests that the family had was that we catch the individual or individuals that murdered Calvin. And we were able to tell them today, just before we came out where that we accomplished that,” said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.

The 36-year-old was described as a well-liked model Police Officer who had been with the Pittsburgh Police Bureau for about two years.