Police arrest suspect in Corry gun store robbery

Police arrested a suspect in a Corry gun store robbery.

The robbery took place early Saturday morning at C & H Sports in Corry. According to police, the suspect entered the store through a window air conditioning unit.

The suspect stole 32 handguns from several glass cases. The Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives all worked together to make the arrest.

The 17-year-old suspect is now in the custody of the Jamestown Police Department. Now word yet on what charges have been filed against the juvenile.