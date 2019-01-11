Police asking for help identifying second suspect in Chestnut Street homicide Video

Police need your help identifying the suspect in the photos, accused of being involved with the homicide of 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller.

Investigators say the suspect arrived with Nicholas Raines in a charcoal grey Hyundai Elantra and an unknown driver, who is also wanted for questioning in the incident.

They say the suspect is a white male in his late 20's/early 30's with a medium build, short, brown hair, and some facial hair.

Anyone who has any information on the incident or the suspect(s) is asked to call Detective Bogart at 814-870-1191 or Detective Pilarski at 814-870-1229.



