Police asking for help identifying second suspect in Chestnut Street homicide
Police need your help identifying the suspect in the photos, accused of being involved with the homicide of 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller.
Investigators say the suspect arrived with Nicholas Raines in a charcoal grey Hyundai Elantra and an unknown driver, who is also wanted for questioning in the incident.
They say the suspect is a white male in his late 20's/early 30's with a medium build, short, brown hair, and some facial hair.
Anyone who has any information on the incident or the suspect(s) is asked to call Detective Bogart at 814-870-1191 or Detective Pilarski at 814-870-1229.
More Stories
-
No charges will be filed against State Police Officers involved in a…
-
The fire that destroyed one house and spread to two others has now…
-
Agriculture is a big business in Pennsylvania. And, this week at the…