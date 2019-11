suspect

The Millcreek Township Police Department has announced they are asking for the public’s help to identify a female retail theft suspect.

The female pictured is a suspect in a theft from J.C. Penny’s at the Millcreek Mall that occurred on October 30, 2019.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Henderson at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.