Police asking public for help identifying suspect of alleged abduction attempt





Erie Police are currently searching for a man suspected in an alleged abduction attempt.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Speed Check on Buffalo Road.

According to police, a man in a dark blue vehicle attempted to lure two children, aged 9 and 11, into his vehicle by offering them money. The children ran away and told an adult who reported it to the Erie Police Department.

The suspect is described as bald, of an unknown race, in his 30s, with a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Det. Sgt. Craig Stoker at (814)-870-1506.