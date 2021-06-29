Police Athletic League continues summer program introducing youth to what goes on behind the criminal justice system

The Police Athletic League continues to inspire the youth by introducing them to what goes behind the criminal justice system.

Today several middle and high school students were at the Erie Courthouse to hear how the justice system manages the accused and convicted criminals.

Fifteen of those students learned from local district justices including Judge John Trucilla who talked about the importance of respecting others while seeking opportunities.

“It’s up to you to knock that door down by working hard, being a good person, treating everybody with dignity and respect,” said John Trucilla, Judge, Erie County Courthouse.

“I felt that it made sense for day two of our academy to come to the Erie County Courthouse to learn the faucet of the criminal justice system,” said Sgt. Thomas Lenox, Recruiter/Coordinator for Erie Police Athletic League.

“It teaches you something, like you come here and you learn something new everyday,” said Aziyah Raiford, Eighth Grader at PAL Camp.

The Police Athletic League will highlight all week to students on what goes on in the criminal justice system.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list