Police Athletic League credited with reducing crime

An event that is credited with reducing crime will soon get underway in the City of Erie.

Just last week the Erie Police Department announced crime is going down in the city and one of the contributions to that, according to Police Chief, is the Police Athletic League.

“This is a fantastic impact that we are making on students and this interaction will impact our community for years to come,” said Jerry Clark, Gannon University.

About 200 kids will be participating in this years event, which looks to help unite members of the Erie Police Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Department, and a variety of different organizations, with children from third to fifth grade in our area.

“It is an opportunity to unlock the power of a cop-kid relationship, which has been a stay over the years. And it is just coming to the for front and giving us the opportunity to restore these bonds of trust and mentorships that are so valuable to the community,” said Ron DiNicola, Board of Directors, Erie Police Athletic League.

Although the league gives kids the chance to learn what Police Officer’s do, law enforcement officials said that also gives them a chance to reflect.

“It’s not just us, they do a lot for us. Were out there paroling and working in the community in our job, and it reminds us why were doing it. It’s a win-win for both the kids involved in the program, and for the Officers that are involved in the program,” said Sgt. Thomas Lenox.

In order to make sure this program is a success, local business along with community support is essential. One Officer said he believes so many people are willing to contribute due to the results of the program.

“These kids are going to run our community they are going to run our city. We want these kids to get into leadership positions to help further progress this town,” said Sgt. Lennox.

The program is set to begin on Monday at Gannon University. Campers should be extra excited this year because each of them will be receiving a new bicycle.