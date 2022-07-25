The Police Athletic League (PALS) Camp returned to a local university this week.

All week long kids from the Police Athletic League will become familiar with Gannon University’s campus.

On day one of this camp kids from the program engaged in athletic activities such as basketball.

The city’s recruitment officer said that it gives young people the chance to be active and become more familiar with local universities.

“In addition to the physical activity and to keep them off the streets and out of the neighborhoods looking for something to do, I like this campus because it is at a university and I want a lot of these kids thinking already that college should be in the crosshairs for some of these kids,” said Tom Lenox, Lieutenant Recruitment, Erie City Police.

Activities will continue on July 26. Later this week there will be a graduation ceremony for kids completing the program.