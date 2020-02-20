Police Athletic League program receives $10,000 donation from Erie Gymnastics Center; Erie Fraternal Order of Police donates $2,500 to program

An organization that looks to build relationships between police and children has received a large donation.

An event that brings thousands to Erie each year is also the main source of income in helping one aspect of the community grow.

Members of the Police Athletic League (PAL) flipped to learn that the Erie Gymnastics Center donated $10,000 through their Stars and Stripes Invitational to help teach children that police are the good guys.

“The fact that these guys and ladies are going out to the community and trying to mend that relationship, trying to formulate a relationship that we are here to help and not hurt,” said Douglas Pershun, owner, Erie Gymnastics Center.

The P.A.L. program connects officers from the Erie Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Department to children around the area through things such as after school activities and a summer camp.

The money donated will help go towards that.

“We are extremely honored, grateful and humbled. It’s very encouraging that you have an organization of that size in our community that is getting behind the Police Athletic League and what its mission is throughout the city and supporting its growth,” said Sergeant Tom Lenox, Erie Police Department.

A PALS representative explained that it is not only the children that benefit from this, it is the officers as well.

“Our reward is actually seeing these kids maybe outside of the school setting and in the community. In particular, what are we doing in our profession that the kids can identify and recognize who we are,” said ?

Not only does this donation recognize community growth, but also a much deeper lesson that is taught.

“It gives them constructive things. It teaches them life lessons. What they’re doing goes hand in hand with what we’re doing as a sport and across the board,” said ?

It is considered one of the biggest problems facing our kids, helped now through the largest gymnastics meet in Pennsylvania.

The Erie County Fraternal Order of Police also announced a donation of $2,500 to PALS.