Police Athletic League receives almost $30K from Erie Insurance to help fund youth field trips

Erie’s Police Athletic League (PAL) is receiving an uplift from Erie Insurance.

The PAL’s program is receiving almost $30,000 to help with getting the youth to field trips.

The coordinator of the program, Sgt. Tom Lenox, says this grant from Erie Insurance continues to enhance the program for Erie’s youth.

Lenox has faith in having not only the program grow, but the kids as well.

“We’re going into year six and I think as we’re coming out of the last year six, in 12 years from now you’re going to see a lot of the fruitful results of these kids and the hard work that they’re putting into this program and dumping back into our Erie community,” said Sgt. Tom Lenox, coordinator, Police Athletic League (PAL).

Lenox plans to schedule the field trips during the 2021-2022 school year to go to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo.

