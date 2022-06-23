Erie Police officers and kids from the Erie Police Athletic League (PAL) are bringing letters to Antonio Yarger Jr.’s family.

Yarger Jr. was the seven-year-old victim who was killed in an act of gun violence this spring.

Kids from the PAL Program are visiting the mother and family of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger.

Yarger was fatally shot in April 2022. The visitors brought letters with positive messages to help the family during this difficult time.

One leader from the PAL Program said that it’s important for the family to know that the community is thinking about them.

The leader also said that it is helpful for the kids in the program who may have lost a loved one.

“The whole message today was just to let the family know that our kids love them. We love them. We’re thinking about them and we just wanted to let them know that we got their back and we’re going to support them through this whole process,” said Tom Lenox, Erie Police Officer.

The PAL Program will continue at several locations this summer. Friday will be their last day at the Boys and Girls Club of Erie.