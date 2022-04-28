A trip to Niagara Falls was just part of the fun for a group of Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary students. Sponsored by the Police Athletic League, the group took in a day trip to Buffalo on April 28.

Among the highlights were a visit to the Niagara Falls Aquarium, as well as a trip to the overlook bridge to get a look at the falls themselves.

The trip is part of the Police Athletic League’s work within the City of Erie.

“The best thing is the relationships that they build with the police officer and with other people in the community. Officer Lenox takes them out into the community and builds relationships,” said Danielle Baldi, Teacher and PAL Team Leader.

The Police Athletic Team wants to remind students that the summer camp and boys and girls clubs will be revving up after the end of the school year.