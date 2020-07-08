Police Athletic League underway for the summer

A program that looks to bring the Erie Police Department closer to kids within the community is now underway.

The Police Athletic League is shaping up to be a little bit different this year compared to year’s past.

This summer, kids will still have a chance to interact with law enforcement and partake in different activities, but it will be in smaller groups and at the Boys and Girls club, even though there are some changes, the officers are excited to have a chance to welcome back the kids.

“It’s absolutely great. To see what they start off as and what they end as, it just does a lot for us that we can come out here and everything that we do is making a difference.” said Art Rhoades, City of Erie police department.

The program will continue throughout the summer.