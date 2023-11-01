UPDATE: Young has been located and is safe.

Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Summit Township girl believed to have run away from her home.

According to a PSP report, Leah Nicole Young went missing from her Perry Highway residence between 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Young is described as a 15-year-old girl with green eyes and brown hair, weighing 135 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 5 inches.

This comes less than two weeks after Young recently went missing and more than a month since the first time she went missing back in September.

Young was reportedly last known to be wearing a black hoodie with “Backwoods” written on the front in pink and black Ugg boots. She is also believed to have a gray Victoria’s Secret backpack.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.