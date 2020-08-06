Police body cameras coming to City of Erie

Erie City Council will be talking body cameras at their study session later this afternoon.

City council will host an online study session later this afternoon so members can get an update on the body cameras for police.

Mayor Schember said he would like to have about 140 officers equipped with body cameras by this coming November.

The City of Erie Police Department received a $247,000 federal grant for body cameras.

Today’s city council study session begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.