Police called to domestic incident which ends with man in custody

An apparent domestic incident ends with a man in police custody.

Erie police were called to the 4400 block of Schaper Avenue around 6:15 p.m. tonight.

A woman at the house said the father of her children made threats and had a gun in his possession.

Officers got the woman and children out safely.

After about ten minutes, the man surrendered without incident.

That’s according to police who say they discovered the gun was fired from the second floor to the first.

The suspect’s awaiting arraignment on a list of charges.