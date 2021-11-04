Police charge a mother of a two-year old that overdosed on unknown drug

Erie Police charge a mother of a two-year old that overdosed on an unknown drug.

Police will not give the name of the mother, but the 32-year old has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Holland Street two weeks ago. EMT crews treated the toddler with Narcan.

Police have not said what type of drug that the child ingested.

