Police charge fourth suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case; third suspect still wanted

A prisoner in Albion has now been charged as the fourth suspect in the deadly shooting that happened last month on Southgate Drive and Usonia Ave.

Erie Police say 23-year-old Jakwaris Robison is now facing charges including homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives used surveillance videos to help identify Robison for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Devin Way.

He is already being held at the Albion State Prison for a parole violation.

Police plan to bring him back to Erie for his arraignment.

Marshawn Williams is still wanted on an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement as well.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to identify all four individuals in a rather short time. As we go on into the court process for the preliminary hearing then we can have all four individuals and handle this all at one time,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.