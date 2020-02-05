Police charge fourth suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case

Police have identified and charged a fourth suspect in the Southgate Drive homicide case.

Police have charged 23-year-old Jakwaris Robison in the case. Robison is currently in Albion State Prison on a parole violation.

Police say surveillance video from multiple locations helped confirm that Robison is the forth suspect in the case.

26-year-old Devin Way was shot and killed on January 19th after a suspected drug deal gone wrong.

Police have charged and arrested 22-year-old Michael J. Toles and 19-year-old Melissa Seaman in the case. Both are currently in Erie County Prison without bond.

Marshawn Williams is the third suspect identified in the case, however, police are still searching for Williams, along with Robison.