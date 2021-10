Erie Police have charged a man with two other robberies in the City of Erie.

He is identified as 45-year old Warren Lockett who police have listed as homeless.

Lockett has been charged with robberies at the Family Dollar at the 2300 block of State Street on October 2nd and the Dollar General and the 400 block of East 26th Street last month.

