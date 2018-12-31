Police chase from Corry to Erie leads to the arrest of 40-year-old Joseph Swanson Video

It was a 25-mile police chase that began in Corry and ended up along upper Peach Street. Police have released the identity of the driver who led them on that chase.

Joseph Swanson was arrested by troopers Saturday night.

According to police, the chase started after Corry police tried to stop Swanson for traffic violations. Swanson was finally stopped in Summit Township on Commons Drive. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in Erie County Prison with bail set at $2,500.