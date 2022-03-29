A police chase ends with three police officers in Buffalo being hospitalized.

According to Buffalo Police, three officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit on March 29.

A large police presence gathered where the chase came to an end in the northeast section of Buffalo.

The officers injuries were reported as non-life threatening. One officer however was reportedly in surgery.

According to the president of the Buffalo Policeman’s Benevolent Association, all three officers are in stable condition.

Multiple individuals are said to be in custody.