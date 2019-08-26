Police chase on I-79 leads to four arrests

Four people have been arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop along I-79.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers attempted to stop a white Honda with North Carolina plates for traffic violations.

The car fled North on Interstate 79 before pulling off at the McKean exit where it crashed into the stop sign on West Road.

The driver and female passenger took off on foot, while two others remained in the car.

State Police eventually arrested all four suspects who were inside what’s now believed to be a stolen car.

The suspects are said to be in their teens or early 20’s.