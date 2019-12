Erie Police confirm a person of interest was questioned after making a pair of social media threats.

According to Erie Police, a juvenile posted one threat on social media against Erie High late Monday night.

Another threat was made against Emerson Gridley Elementary on Tuesday morning.

As of now, Erie Police believe the threat made against the schools are a hoax.

Police also say the juvenile’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.