Police continue investigation following death of 17-month old Erie toddler

JET 24 Action News has new information on the tragic death of a 17-month old toddler that happened last night.

According to Erie Police, a vehicle did strike the 17-month old toddler that happened last night.

Right now, they are speculating, but it does not look like it was intentional. They are not identifying the name of driver or child at this time.

Police continue to interview people around the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of West 8th Street around 7:15 p.m. Friday night for a disturbance.

Officers discovered the child had been driven by personal vehicle to the hospital.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the child died soon after the accident.