Police continue investigation in reports of shots fired in Edinboro

Police are still investigating reports of gunfire while two people have been shot in Edinboro.

The incident was first reported around 7:20 on Friday night on the 100 block of Water Street.

According to Erie County 911, a 21-year-old man was shot in the hand and was then taken to the hospital.

Edinboro Police Chief Al Donahue told us that a second man was also shot, but the extent of this man’s injuries are unknown.

Chief Donahue said exactly what happened remains unclear and is still under investigation.

State Police and Erie Police are assisting Edinboro Police.