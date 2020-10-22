Police continue investigation into West 18th & Chestnut fatal shooting

Erie Police are searching for a suspect that left one man dead.

Police responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street. Erie Police say the victim is a 40-year-old man and that he was shot at least once in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private car where he was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Police say they believe the suspect and witnesses took off on foot after the shooting. Investigators are now working to discover who is behind this and what led to the shooting.

“We don’t know what started it. We do know that the shooting occurred in close range and that multiple people were present at the time of the shooting, but we don’t yet know what the motive was,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police Department.

An autopsy for the victim just began according to the Erie County Coroner. Investigators are currently looking through any surveillance footage.