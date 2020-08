Police are still on the lookout for a suspect who left the scene of an accident that took place on the night of Friday August 28th.

According to Erie Police, they were called to the scene over on West 35th and State Street around 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

Police say that a car ran a stop sign and then proceeded to run into a telephone pole.

The driver of the car then took off into the area neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported at this time.