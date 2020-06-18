Police continue search for suspect who reportedly stole truck at gunpoint

Update: According to Trooper Cindy Schick’s Twitter account, Cody Potthoff is wanted on multiple felony warrants. The suspect may be operating a stolen light-blue 2012 Jeep Liberty with the PA registration KCKJ. If you have information, you are asked to call 911 immediately and not to approach the vehicle.

A day long search has reportedly reached an impasse, as Pennsylvania State Police report that they surrounded a suspect in Warren County.That house is reportedly located close to the intersection of Route 6 and Baccus Corners in Columbus, Pa. near Corry. The incident began Wednesday morning when officers responded to shots fired near the Edinboro Manor. Police say the man used a gun to steal a car.

Around 6:30 p.m., police had surrounded the suspect in a home in Columbus, Pa. and were hoping to end the standoff peacefully. Pennsylvania State Police blocked traffic on Route 6 near the intersection of Baccus Corners.

The suspect is described as a white male. This incident happened Wednesday morning when officer responded to a shots fired call near the Edinboro Manor. Edinboro Police say that there were shots fired, but no officers were injured.

The search for the suspect then moved to Wintergreen Gorge, where police gathered, looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. They failed to find him there.