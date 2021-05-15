Police continue search for two suspects wanted in the stabbing of a 10-year-old boy

Erie Police are continuing their search for two suspects wanted in the stabbing of a 10-year-old boy.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at McKinley Park. According to police, the boy was stabbed twice in the upper back.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time his condition remains unknown.

Police are now attempting to locate one suspect that has been described as a young black male between the ages of 10 to 13 years of age with short dreadlocks, baggy pants, and no shirt.

Police are also continuing to review the surveillance video of the area in an effort to identify the suspects.