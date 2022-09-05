Erie Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on Parade Street on Saturday.

According to police, two victims were shot around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Parade Street.

Patrol units were already in the area when they heard around five gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old victim who was shot in the chest.

Police also found another victim who was shot in the hip.

According to police, a gunman may have been shooting from a dark blue vehicle.

“The victim was able to describe the vehicle, so we’ll take a look. There’s a lot of video in that area so obviously we spent a lot of time collecting that video. We’re going to pour over that video and then we’re going to also work our way from there and see if we’re able to find that vehicle earlier in the night,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Police, Erie City Police.

According to witnesses, the suspect’s vehicle traveled eastbound after the shooting.