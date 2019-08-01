Police continue to investigate after man struck and killed by train

The Erie County Coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was killed after being struck by a train in Erie. It’s the second such accident in less than a week.

According to the Erie County Coroners Office, the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Herman. Herman died from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erie Police and EMS were called to the railroad tracks near Division Street in Erie just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, after an engineer of a passing train reported seeing a body near the CSX tracks between French Street and Holland Street. Police continue to investigate.