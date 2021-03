Investigators continue to confirm little about the incident that killed a 17-month-old child.

According to a family member, the toddler is identified as Asier Pullium.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of West 8th Street around 7:15 p.m. Friday night. Responding officers reportedly found blood inside and outside of the house.

Erie Police say Pullium was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police are still investigating this incident.