Police continue to investigate fatal hit and run in Jamestown, NY

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Jamestown, New York.

The incident happened at the intersection of Newland Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue in Jamestown yesterday afternoon.

Investigators believe an 86-year-old man was hit by a van while walking with his bike along Newland Avenue.

The driver of the van, an 82-year-old woman, may have had a medical emergency prior to the accident.

The victim died from his injuries a few hours after the incident. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Charges against the driver will be considered after the investigation is complete.